Lindsay Wright Purchases 100,000 Shares of Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) Stock

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Wright acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.09 per share, with a total value of A$209,100.00.

Navigator Global Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $515.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Navigator Global Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a boost from Navigator Global Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 205.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Navigator Global Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Navigator Global Investments

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

