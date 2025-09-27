Insider Selling: Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) General Counsel Sells $150,314.94 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $150,314.94. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 431,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,273,014.91. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morgan Fong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80.

Maplebear Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CART opened at $42.32 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 96,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,312 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CART has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark raised Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

