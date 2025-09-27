Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Up 50% – Here’s Why

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 286,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 102,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Providence Gold Mines Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.
About Providence Gold Mines
Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.
