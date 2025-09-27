Insider Selling: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,461,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,101.20. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $171,200.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 58,138 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $430,802.58.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Artur Bergman sold 849 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $6,197.70.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Artur Bergman sold 19,353 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $141,857.49.

On Monday, August 18th, Artur Bergman sold 26,418 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $181,755.84.

NYSE FSLY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $148.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $265,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 571.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51,611 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 100.7% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 65.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 209,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 83,198 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

