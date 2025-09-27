Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) CEO Matthew Hawkins Sells 12,800 Shares

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $487,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 717,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,321,409.92. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
WAY opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
