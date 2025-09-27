Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) CEO Matthew Hawkins Sells 12,800 Shares

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $487,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 717,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,321,409.92. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Waystar Trading Up 1.3%

WAY opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waystar by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waystar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waystar by 3,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Waystar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

