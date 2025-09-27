Willem Meintjes Acquires 3,400 Shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Get Our Latest Report on MRVL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,618,000. Siren L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 36,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 68,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.