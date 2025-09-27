Robert de Vos Purchases 132,047 Shares of Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Stock

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) insider Robert de Vos bought 132,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.96 per share, with a total value of A$522,906.12.

Arena REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21.

Arena REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 121.0%. Arena REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

About Arena REIT

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

