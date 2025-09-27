North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 86 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF $XSD

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Financial LLP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $318.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $156.77 and a 12-month high of $325.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.36 and its 200 day moving average is $243.89.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.