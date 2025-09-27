Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 32.0% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $142,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $476.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.34.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

