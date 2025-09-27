ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $186.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.65 and its 200-day moving average is $174.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $187.19.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
