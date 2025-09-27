GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Has $16.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 83,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 148,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 119,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

