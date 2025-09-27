Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.57 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $187.19. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average is $174.39.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.