Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $476.43 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.34. The firm has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

