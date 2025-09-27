Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 477 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLQM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,600,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,868,000 after buying an additional 712,421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,701,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 504,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 249,483 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,441,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,414,000 after acquiring an additional 231,691 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,420,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 0.2%

BATS FLQM opened at $56.48 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.