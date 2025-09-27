Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSE

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 882,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 583,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 525,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 395,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 332,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $40.55 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $446.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

