Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,713 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $400,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,545.42. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total transaction of $417,206.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,101.27. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

F5 Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of F5 stock opened at $324.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.07. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.24 and a 52 week high of $337.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The business had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

