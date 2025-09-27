Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 29.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth $17,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,592,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,003 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 10.0% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,247,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 113,409 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 222.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 155,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 107,527 shares during the period.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.44.

Itau Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Itau Unibanco

About Itau Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.