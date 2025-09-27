McAdam LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF $RSPF

McAdam LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSPF opened at $77.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $61.66 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.