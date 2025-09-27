Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,159 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after buying an additional 7,419,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,897,000 after buying an additional 1,474,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,374,000 after buying an additional 948,584 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,140,000 after buying an additional 1,549,946 shares during the period.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

