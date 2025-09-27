Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Position Decreased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,898 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 15.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 1.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $123,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after buying an additional 188,084 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 175,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 28,044 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 77,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.07 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

