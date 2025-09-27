Ballentine Partners LLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 35,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.46.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $185.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.72 and a 200-day moving average of $164.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 132.92%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the acquisition, the director owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,938.65. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,102.90. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

