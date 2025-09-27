Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.54 Million Position in TransUnion $TRU

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $2,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,220.11. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,783.04. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $923,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

