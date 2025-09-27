Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,689,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,588,195,000 after acquiring an additional 267,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,558,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,236,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,657 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,661,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 246 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,102.90. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 396 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,938.65. This represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $185.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.72. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

