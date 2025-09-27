Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Purchased by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PFS Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $19,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,500 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $119,032,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,946 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

