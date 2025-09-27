Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HLT opened at $261.76 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.29. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

