Lennox International, Inc. $LII Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Lennox International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII opened at $522.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Lennox International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.10 and a 12-month high of $689.44.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $7.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 15.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.83 EPS. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 22.23%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total value of $177,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,764.52. This trade represents a 18.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.04, for a total transaction of $1,864,051.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,842.96. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LII. Barclays cut their target price on Lennox International from $753.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lennox International from $676.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lennox International from $730.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

