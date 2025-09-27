Norden Group LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRI shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.82.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $157.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.49. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $151.60 and a 12-month high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

