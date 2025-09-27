Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,969,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,140,604,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,263,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $636,854,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,273,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,561,000 after acquiring an additional 53,846 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $173.28 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $2,383,195 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.