Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.08 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $173.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,357 shares of company stock worth $2,383,195 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

