Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,016,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,996,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,093 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 763.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,953,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,933 shares during the period. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,090,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $39.71 on Friday. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Viper Energy had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

