SouthState Co. $SSB Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,328 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in SouthState by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SouthState by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 15,507.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 108,088 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Up 1.0%

SSB opened at $101.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $114.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $840.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.12 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 22.38%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SSB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on SouthState from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SouthState

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher acquired 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.31 per share, with a total value of $324,820.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,089.14. The trade was a 67.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,786. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $786,321. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.