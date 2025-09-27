U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $256,000 Position in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TC Energy by 75.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded TC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. TC Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.18 and a twelve month high of $54.18.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.6148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.32%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

