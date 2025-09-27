Spirepoint Private Client LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

