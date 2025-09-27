Highline Wealth Partners LLC Sells 17,134 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB

Highline Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,134 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 116,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
IGIB opened at $53.99 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75.
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
