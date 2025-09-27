iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 181,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

