MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF accounts for about 2.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,958,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 112,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,621,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,020,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $133.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.23 and a fifty-two week high of $139.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.05.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

