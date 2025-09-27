Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,145.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,963 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,173,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,304,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,313,000 after buying an additional 1,837,614 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

