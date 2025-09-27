Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $660,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,585 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

