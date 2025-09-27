Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

DFAE stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

