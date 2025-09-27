AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 503 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $49.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

