West Branch Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $81.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $83.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

