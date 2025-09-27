Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,691,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after buying an additional 254,568 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.