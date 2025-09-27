Western Financial Corp CA Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,165.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,274,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after buying an additional 2,094,632 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,510,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,291,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 932,671 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,109,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,699,000 after purchasing an additional 657,360 shares during the period. Finally, ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 1,164,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 602,579 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

