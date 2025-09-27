One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,197 shares during the quarter. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF makes up 2.5% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 567,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 272,594 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 231,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 48,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,565,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM opened at $60.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.42. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

