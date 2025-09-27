Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires 810 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $119.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

