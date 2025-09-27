Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $136,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $219.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $134.11 and a 52 week high of $223.99.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

