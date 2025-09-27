Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRDM. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FRDM opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.38.

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

