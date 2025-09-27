Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 3,595 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF $ILTB

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 931,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 698,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,311,000 after buying an additional 288,336 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 333,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 224,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 174,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILTB opened at $50.29 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

