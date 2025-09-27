AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $93,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November $BNOV

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNOV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 12.6%

BNOV opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $140.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

