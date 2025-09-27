American National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TROW opened at $103.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TROW

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.